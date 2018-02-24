Birthday boy Lucas Pouille turned 24 with a victory as he advanced to the Open 13 Marseille semi-finals at the expense of Filip Krajinovic on Friday.

Cake and victory for birthday boy Pouille

Pouille was runner-up in Marseille last year and may have designs on going one further after defeating the Serbian 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-4.

Having mustered 20 aces in the near two-hour performance, Pouille was presented with a cake on-court, complete with a sparkler.

"I don't remember winning a match on my birthday," he said. "It's maybe the first time and it's very nice to celebrate on court with the crowd."

Pouille has little time to celebrate, with Ilya Ivashka awaiting in Saturday's semi-finals.

The Belarusian qualifier, already enjoying his best run at this level, beat Nicolas Mahut 4-6 6-3 7-5 to reach his maiden ATP Tour semi-final.

Tomas Berdych is the most familiar name in the final four, the Czech fourth seed and 2013 finalist advanced after Damir Dzumhur retired from their match after losing the first set in a tie-break.

The Bosnian's struggles were perhaps no surprise. He had shared a picture of numerous medicines on Instagram the day before.

Berdych will be well-rested, though, when he meets Karen Khachanov.

Khachanov beat Julien Benneteau 6-4 6-4.