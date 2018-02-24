Munster handed Glasgow Warriors just their second defeat of the Pro14 season with a 21-10 victory in a clash between the top two Conference A sides.

Munster upset Warriors as Leinster crush Southern Kings

Glasgow went into the game with a hefty 16-point advantage over Munster but saw that lead trimmed to 12 as the hosts made back row Rob Harley's record 178th appearance for the Warriors one to forget.

Two penalties from Tyler Bleyendaal and a Niall Scannell try had Munster 13-0 to the good at the break, but 10 points in eight second-half minutes gave Glasgow hope as Adam Hastings knocked over a penalty and then converted a George Horne try.

But James Cronin re-established Munster's command and Bleyendaal's stretched the gap to 11 points, which proved too much for Glasgow to bridge.

Conference B leaders Leinster ran in 10 tries as they crushed winless Southern Kings, Bryan Byrne, Nick McCarthy and Barry Daly all crossing for braces.

In the same conference third-placed Edinburgh moved at least temporarily five points ahead of Ulster as they beat Dragons 25-12 despite a spirited showing from the Welsh side.

Neil Cochrane and Chris Dean scored tries to help Edinburgh forge a 15-0 lead, but a Rynard Landman double cut the deficit to just three points.

However, Duncan Weir went over seven minutes from time and Cameron Fenton went over for an 85th-minute try to earn Edinburgh a bonus point in their push for the playoffs.