Wigan Warriors suffered their first Super League defeat of the year on Friday, going down 16-10 at the hands of an impressive Warrington Wolves outfit.

Warriors fall to impressive Wolves, Saints stay perfect

The final scoreline undoubtedly flattered the visitors to the Halliwell Jones Stadium, who were comprehensively outplayed for the most part and looked particularly off the pace in the first half on their return from two weeks in Australia.

Warriors coach Shaun Wane told Sky Sports: "I think we were lucky at 16-10. I thought they were far better than us."

Tom Lineham claimed the only try of the opening period for Warrington, who dominated physically throughout and wasted golden opportunities to pull further clear either side of the interval.

A second Wire try eventually arrived 15 minutes after the break, the ever-prolific Ryan Atkins crossing when Wigan failed to deal with a Kevin Brown high kick.

Liam Marshall went over as Wigan belatedly rallied, but Warrington were not to be denied and Tony Clubb's last-gasp try was no more than a consolation.

The only downside for the Wolves, winners of successive games after losing their first two matches under new coach Steve Price, was a potentially serious injury for Ben Currie, who limped off in the first half after appearing to hurt his left knee. Currie missed the majority of last season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Wigan in September 2016.

Elsewhere, St Helens maintained their perfect start to the season and retained top spot with a 26-12 win at Huddersfield Giants, while Niall Evalds crossed twice as Salford Red Devils thumped Hull KR 36-12 to claim their first points in 2018.