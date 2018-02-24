Mirai Nagasu wasn't holding anything back after her performance in the women's singles as she chalked it up to an "audition" for Dancing with the Stars.

Winter Olympics 2018: Mirai Nagasu faces criticism for comments made after her free skate

“I would like to be on Dancing With the Stars because I am a star,” Nagasu said after her skate. “I made history here by landing the first triple axel for a U.S. lady at the Olympics so I think that is a big deal. I hope I get more opportunities to let my personality just shine.

“I smiled in the middle of my program. It is really rare for me but I enjoyed myself and I thought of this as my audition (for DWTS).”

Nagasu entered the Pyeongchang Games as one of the top contenders for Team USA to make it to the podium, but after two skates riddled with mistakes it was clear she wasn't going to finish in the top three in the women's singles. But she wasn't focused on her disappointing performance where she finished 10th and failed to take off on her triple axle jump. Instead, she focused on the team event where the U.S. won bronze. She went as far to say that she "saved" the team event.

“I saved the team event, with Adam [Rippon] and the Shibutanis,” she said. “We were about to lose our medals. So today I put my [bronze] medal in my pocket. Here she is! And I said, ‘Mirai, you’ve done your job already. This is all just icing.’”

It didn't take long before Nagasu faced backlash for her comments, and she had even more to say on Twitter. Although, this time it appeared she was back tracking some of her post-performance comments.

"Today wasn't quite the performance I was going for but I have such a newfound respect for the Olympians all around me. It takes a huge level of mental strength to persevere during these three weeks, especially when your event is one of the last ones to go," Nagasu wrote on Twitter.

She added: "I wanted to nail another triple axel on Olympic ice but unfortunately I didn't even get a chance to when I hit a rut in the ice. Sometimes you just have to take it all in with a smile on your face."