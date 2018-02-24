Everton manager Sam Allardyce has praised Oumar Niasse for his recent impressive displays for the club.

Everton’s Oumar Niasse earns Sam Allardyce’s praise

The 27-year-old who endured a difficult time under the previous manager Ronald Koeman took his goal tally to seven in 15 league appearances this season to help the Toffees to a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in their last game.

Impressed by his performance, the former England manager has showered encomium on the forward for the showings.

“I think Oumar’s position at Everton has never really been as good as it is at the moment,” Allardyce said in a pre-match conference.

“He’s put himself in a position to shine and score goals. He’s got goals and assists to his name and he’s starting games on a regular basis.

“Oumar’s grasped that position at the moment, making assists, scoring goals, holding it up well, so it’s made it difficult for me to replace him.”

Niasse who has started the last three games for Everton will be looking to continue with the good form when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Saturday.