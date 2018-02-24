Manchester City have the edge to win Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Arsenal, according to Kolo Toure.

Manchester City or Arsenal? Kolo Toure picks Carabao Cup champions

The Cote d’Ivoire legend does not see the Emirates Stadium outfit ending their 25-year League Cup drought when they lock horns with Pep Guardiola’s men in the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The 36-year-old who is currently a technical assistant at Celtic and Cote d'Ivoire assistant manager played for both teams before joining Liverpool in 2013.

Despite acknowledging Arsenal’s record of seven wins in 12 finals across all competitions under Arsene Wenger, Toure is backing the Etihad Stadium outfit to come out on top because of their performance in the English top-flight and Uefa Champions League this season.

"Both teams play great football," Toure told SkySportsNews.

MORE:

Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City: How Yaya Toure and Wilfried Zaha fared

| Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure rejoins Celtic as technical assistant

| Kolo Toure named Ivory Coast assistant manager

| Yaya: How Kolo Toure helped my football career



"Arsenal have a lot of experience of playing finals - this is the thing, but [if you ask me who I think is going to win] I will go for City.

"City at the moment are playing the best football in the league right now, even in Europe they are playing amazing football. If they play with the same performance level they are used to, there is no drama [for them] for sure."