Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he has moved on from the war of words with Jose Mourinho that has plagued their Premier League rivalry.

'It's okay' between Conte and Mourinho as Chelsea boss moves on from feud

The pair go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Sunday with Chelsea looking to go level on points with the home side.

Conte referred to Mourinho as a "little man" earlier this season after the Portuguese appeared to raise the former's 2012 suspension for match-fixing, for which he was later acquitted.

The barb was the latest in a long sequence of insults which Conte suggested was now over.

However, the former Italy coach declined to answer whether he would shake Mourinho's hand on Sunday.

"In the past we have both said things. For me it is okay," Conte told reporters on Friday.

"I am not interested to speak about this topic."

Chelsea enter the weekend's match on the back of an encouraging Champions League draw with Barcelona which extended their unbeaten to three competitive matches.

With only three points separating the sides, Conte expects a hard-fought encounter between two clubs eager to shore up a top-four spot.

"United is always dangerous because the squad is very strong. This team is also very physical," he said.

"When you play against United you have to know anything can happen and there is risk to lose the game. It is a massive game for us."