Prominent NBA players weigh in on whether NCAA players should be paid

Lonzo Ball was straightforward when asked about whether college athletes should be paid for their services.

"I do," the rookie guard for the Lakers told reporters Friday, via NBC Los Angeles. "All the money they generate for the programs and stuff, it’s kind of an unfair system...Everybody knows everybody’s getting paid and that’s how it is. Everybody’s getting paid anyway. You might as well make it legal. That’s how I feel."

This has been an argument for years in the college ranks, but nothing has changed as of yet. However, the discussion has changed a little bit after reports emerged in recent months detailing a pay-for-play scandal in college basketball where coaches would funnel money to players through shoe companies and then steer those same young men to agents.

Would it really change the game all that much if players are already allegedly getting paid?

Ball doesn't think so and there are plenty of other athletes who see the flaw in the system, including Kevin Durant who weighed in on if it's even possible to stop players from being paid by agents.

"What are you going to do?" Durant told reporters Friday. "You can't control an agent, you can kind of keep them out of these programs, keep them out of the building but it's too deep now.

"We've been at this thing for a long time, this is a huge business now, so it's tough to stop."

Another Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma gave his take on Twitter earlier this week.

"Someone take down the ncaa for generating billions of dollars to only pay its student athletes a cost of attendance of $900 dollars a month," Kuzma wrote in response to a tweet from ESPN's Jeff Goodman.



Ironically, Kuzma was named in Yahoo Sports' report detailing players found in records for the FBI investigation for individuals who received payments illegally.