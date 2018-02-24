The Jacksonville Jaguars have handed two-year extensions to head coach Doug Marrone, executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell.

Jaguars reward Marrone & Coughlin with two-year extensions

Marrone led the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game, where they lost 24-20 to the New England Patriots, in his first full season in charge in 2017.

And the Jaguars believe Marrone and the front office combination that brought them such success can do so again.

"The decision to extend the contracts of Tom, Dave and Doug isn't so much a reward for last season, which no doubt was impressive, as it is to recognise their importance to our football team this coming season and for years to follow," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement.

"We're past celebrating the accomplishments of our division title and playoff run, and now it's time to take the next step. We need the right leadership firmly in place to make that happen, and it's good to know we'll have that with Tom, Dave and Doug secure in their roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars."