Jonathan Martin arrested after disturbing Instagram post shuts down California high school

Jonathan Martin’s disturbing Instagram post shuts down California high school

With the nation still reeling from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that left 17 people dead, former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin posted an unsettling photo on Instagram that led to Friday’s temporary closing of Harvard-Westlake High School in Studio City, Calif., where Martin attended.

Martin has been taken into custody, ABC News reported.

The Instagram post, which came from a private but verified account, included a photo of a gun and bullets and was hashtagged #HarvardWestlake and #MiamiDolphins. Former Dolphins teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, as well as two other people, were tagged in the post.

The post was captioned, ‘When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.”



Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story... pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

Martin was the target of bullying in the Dolphins locker room from 2012-13, largely perpetuated by Incognito and Pouncey. He was also apparently the victim of bullying at Harvard-Westlake.

“You can see where somebody that’s a bully will take advantage of him, and rather than him say anything would just hold it inside,” Martin’s high school coach Vic Eumont said back in 2013, per the Palm Beach Post .

On Friday, per the Los Angeles Times , Harvard-Westlake was closed due to a “security risk.” Students received an alert just after 7 a.m. that said while there was no direct threat, a former student made a social media post about being bullied at the school.

This is the latest in a string of events that raise serious concerns about Martin. In a Facebook post in August 2015, Martin wrote of multiple suicide attempts , sleep problems and substance abuse.

Amid the bullying incident in Miami, Martin was traded to the 49ers in March 2014 and was released by the team a year later. He has not played in NFL since.

Update: Martin was released from police custody. He was detained and questioned during the day after the incident.