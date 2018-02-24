Jaguars reward Tom Coughlin, Doug Marrone with two-year extensions

The Jaguars believe the front office that brought them to the AFC title game last season can recreate that magic, as owner Shad Khan rewarded executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin, general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone with two-year contract extensions Friday.

“The decision to extend the contracts of Tom, Dave and Doug isn’t so much a reward for last season, which no doubt was impressive, as it is to recognize their importance to our football team this coming season and for years to follow,” Khan said in a statement. “We’re past celebrating the accomplishments of our division title and playoff run, and now it’s time to take the next step. We need the right leadership firmly in place to make that happen, and it’s good to know we’ll have that with Tom, Dave and Doug secure in their roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Marrone led Jacksonville to a 10-6 record in his first full season as head coach after the team went 4-12 in 2016.

Coughlin, who coached the Jags from 1995-2002, just wrapped up his first year as a team executive and will have his GM and head coach through at least the 2021 season.