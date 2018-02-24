NHL trade deadline: Penguins deal for C Derick Brassard on hold, report says

The Penguins on Friday acquired forward Derick Brassard from the Senators, according to multiple reports. Then they didn't, according to another.



NHL trade deadline: Penguins acquire C Derick Brassard from Senators, reports say Hearing @NHL has rejected the Brassard trade unless @penguins @Senators @GoldenKnights can restructure the trade to leagues satisfaction.

The NHL has reportedly rejected the trade forcing the teams to add a third participant to the trade. The Golden Knights look to be the ones getting in on it.



Ottawa, Pittsburgh and VGK are still ironing out wrinkles in the Brassard trade to Pens. It's being reworked according to sources.

Once the details are ironed out it can be submitted for league approval once again.

If the deal does get done, the Senators are believed to be getting a 2018 first-round pick, defenseman Ian Cole and goalie prospect Filip Gustavsson in the deadline deal, the Ottawa Sun reported.

The Penguins were among several teams — including the Blues, Blue Jackets, Kings, Jets, Rangers and Sharks — looking for help in the middle as the clock ticked toward the 3 p.m. ET Monday deadline, making Brassard, 30, a particularly hot commodity.

In 58 games this season, he has 18 goals and 20 assists.

He could join a Penguins team that already has two of the game's top centers, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, giving coach Mike Sullivan serious frontline depth through next season, when Brassard's current contract expires.

Gustavsson, 19, was the No. 55 overall pick in the 2016 draft. Cole is an unrestricted free agent this summer.