Winter Olympics 2018: U.S. biathlete rips Russia for failed doping tests

Four-time U.S. Olympic biathlete Lowell Bailey, who wrapped up his Pyeongchang Games on Friday, went out with a flourish.

Not on the race course but by declaring afterward that Russia “Is still willing to push the limits and break the rules and cheat,” USA Today reported.

Bailey’s remarks came after a second Russian athlete, bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva, tested positive at the 2018 Winter Olympics for a banned substance. Sergeeva, who was part of a 12th-place two-woman bobsled team, tested positive for trimetazidine.

Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii previously was stripped of a bronze medal after failing a drug test.

That left Bailey unhappy with the Russians, who under IOC sanctions are competing individually in South Korea as Olympic Athletes from Russia, rather than as the Russian Olympic team. Bailey's point? Even with the sanctions the country has faced, "Russia hasn't gotten the message." Bailey's full remarks:

“It’s clear that there’s plenty of evidence that Russia hijacked the Olympics, the Sochi Olympics that is. It’s clear that the methods they used were systemic throughout the Russian team, across a broad array of sports, and they’ve really paid very, very little in the way of punishment for that.

“I honestly think Russia hasn’t gotten the message. It’s clear that they haven’t gotten the message because they’re still, after all that’s happened with the IOC, they’re clearly still willing to push the limits and break the rules and cheat. That’s not part of the Olympics and that’s not part of international sport. That’s not part of the WADA code which every athlete signs, which every international federation is supposed to abide by, and until that changes, we’re going to be seeing the same thing.

“If we don’t have meaningful deterrence that makes sure that national Olympic committees are dissuaded from cheating, from doping, if we don’t install those deterrents, we’re going to be seeing this in the next Olympics and the next Olympics because there’s just not enough of a reason for Russia to not cheat, so they’re going to continue to cheat until something comes down that’s strong enough punishment that’s, like, 'OK, enough is enough.’”