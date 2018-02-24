Williams appoint Rowland as 'official young driver'

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Oliver Rowland has been appointed "official young driver" for Williams even though, at 25, he is older than both of those who will be racing for the Formula One team this season.

The former champions have Canadian Lance Stroll, 19, and Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin, 22, as their confirmed race drivers.

Williams said Rowland, who was third overall in Formula Two last season and will race in this year's World Endurance Championship, would help in the simulator and drive the FW41 car at a young driver test.



