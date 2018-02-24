News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Rams close to deal to acquire Marcus Peters from Chiefs, reports say

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Rams are on the verge of acquiring cornerback Marcus Peters in a trade with the Chiefs, according to multiple reports.

Rams close to deal to acquire Marcus Peters from Chiefs, reports say

Rams close to deal to acquire Marcus Peters from Chiefs, reports say

The Chiefs will receive a package of draft picks in exchange for the mercurial Peters, who reportedly had a rocky relationship with K.C. coach Andy Reid and was suspended one game in 2017 for throwing an official's flag into the stands.

Talks are in an advanced state and a deal is imminent, according to the reports.




The trade continues an offseason revamping of the Chiefs roster. Kansas City last month traded quarterback Alex Smith to the Redskins for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round draft pick. The acquisition of Fuller obviously made Peters more expendable.

For the NFC West champion Rams, adding Peters, a two-time Pro Bowl performer who was honored as the 32nd best overall player in the league by NFL Network ahead of the 2017 season, makes the future look even brighter. The trade also means the Rams will move CB Trumaine Johnson, according to NFL Network.

Back To Top