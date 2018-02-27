NCAA basketball scandal: Latest news, reactions from FBI investigation

Yahoo! dropped a bomb in the still of the night.

NCAA corruption scandal tracker: Keep up with the latest reactions from the FBI's investigation

Early Friday morning, reporters Pat Forde and Thamel collaborated to publish a report that, according to documents obtained in the FBI's bribery investigation, claims several past and current players from high-profile programs received payments from ASM in hopes they'd sign with the sports agency upon turning pro. The report implicates programs such as NC State (Dennis Smith Jr.), Seton Hall (Isaiah Whitehead), Utah (Kyle Kuzma), Duke (Wendell Carter), Michigan State (Miles Bridges) and Alabama (Collin Sexton).

BENDER: Big-time programs left with 'to play or not to play' question as FBI probe comes to light

Reactions from the principles involved in the ordeal have began trickling in. Keep up with all the hubbub with our tracker

Mark Emmert releases statement on Yahoo! Sports article, outlining college hoops corruption (NCAA)

-The NCAA president says the allegations, if true, outlined in the report are evidence of 'systematic failure' that must be fixed immediately.

♦♦♦♦

UK President, AD and Coach Cal Release Statements On Yahoo! Sports Report (LEX 18)

-Wildcats coach John Calipari claimed he nor any member of his staff has a relationship with former NBA agent Andy Miller and never participated in the organizing payments to former or current UK Players. Wildcats freshman Kevin Knox, the team's leading scorer and potential lottery pick, allegedly met or had a meal with Christian Dawkins, a former of associate of Miller. Dawkins has been indicted for his alleged role in scheming to assist Louisvile in signing former five-star prospect Brian Bowen.

Former UK standout Nerlens Noel (Mavericks) and Bam Adebayo (Heat) also received loans from ASM, according to the report.

♦♦♦♦

EXCLUSIVE: Father of Kentucky star Kevin Knox denies meeting with agent (SEC Country)

-Kevin Knox Sr. told SEC Country he's never met Miller or Dawks and expects his son to be in action when the Wildcats face Missouri Saturday night. Knox is listed as having met with representatives from ASM.

♦♦♦♦

Malcolm Brogdon's mother does not recall meeting with agent in 2016 (The Daily Progress)

-Jann Adams, the mother of the second-year Milwaukee Bucks point guard and former Virginia star, said she doesn't meeting with any agents. ASM's expense records, as noted in the Yahoo! report, show Brogdon having had a meal that totaled $64.16 with reps from the agency on March 14, 2016.

Tony Bradley's father responds to Yahoo! Sports report (Scout)

♦♦♦♦

-Tony Bradley Sr. said he and his son met with ASM after Jr. had already declared for the 2017 NBA Draft.

♦♦♦♦

Maryland releases statement after former Terrapin Diamond Stone named in Yahoo! report

-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon denied any association with Miller.



Maryland statement on Diamond Stone being implicated in the FBI probe: pic.twitter.com/h6rgiRrsrj

— Marylandsportsblog (@MDsportsblog) February 23, 2018



Seton Hall to conduct its own investigation

-Former Pirates point guard Isaiah Whitehead, now with the Nets, allegedly received more than $37,000, according to the report.



Statement from Seton Hall:

"We are aware of the Yahoo! Sports report. We have taken steps proactively to reach out to the NCAA and the BIG EAST Conference, and while we have not been contacted by investigators, we will be conducting our own internal review." pic.twitter.com/YdtqJUJJLI

— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) February 23, 2018



♦♦♦♦

Collin Sexton expected to play against Arkansas 'at this time' after FBI report (AL.com)

-The freshman sensation, expected to be a top 10 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is set to play against Arkansas Saturday, according to coach Avery Johnson.

♦♦♦♦

Duke conducts internal review

-The Blue Devils have reviewed the matter and aren't concerned about freshman big man Wendell Carter's eligibility.



No eligibility issues for Wendell Carter, per Duke. pic.twitter.com/hin3i1f3ve

— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 23, 2018



♦♦♦♦

San Diego State senior Malik Pope suspended as FBI corruption investigation continues (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Pope, who allegedly got a $1,400 loan from an agent. The 6-10 senior, who's averaging 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds is being held out of play while the school conducts its own investigation. It is not clear when or if he will return to the Aztecs.

♦♦♦♦

Kansas head coach Bill Self releases a statement about the report.



Bill Self statement on today’s Yahoo report. pic.twitter.com/yeyusm1imo

— Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) February 24, 2018



♦♦♦♦

FBI wiretaps show Sean Miller discussed $100K payment to lock recruit (ESPN.com)

-Arizona head coach Sean Miller discussed paying $100,000 to make sure star freshman Deandre Ayton signed with Arizona. Ayton is one of the country's top players and is averaging 19.6 points and 10.9 rebounds.

Kentucky basketball conducts its own investigation

-The Wildcats announced Saturday they reviewed the Yahoo! Sports articles and determined no NCAA violations were committed.

♦♦♦♦



... to Friday’s report. Kentucky will continue to work diligently with both the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference.

— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 24, 2018



♦♦♦♦

Emmert leaving decision to play Arizona's Deandre Ayton up to school



Mark Emmert on Arizona’s Miller and Ayton’s availability for tonight. Said it’s the school’s decision. Said they’ve been in contact wth all schools listed in the report.

— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) February 24, 2018



The No. 14 Wildcats play at Oregon at 10:15 p.m. ET Saturday.

♦♦♦♦

Arizona's Sean Miller will not coach at Oregon (Arizona Daily Star)

-Sean Miller will not be on the sidelines when the Wildcats travelt Oregon Saturday night after a Yahoo! Sports revealed he was allegedly caught on tape coordinating a $100,000 payment to Deandre Ayton to ensure the former fivef-star prospect signed with the school. Ayton's status for the game is uncertain.

♦♦♦♦

Michigan State AD Bill Beekman releases statement on Miles Bridges

“After learning of the allegations in yesterday’s Yahoo! Sports article, our compliance office conducted a thorough internal review. Michigan State presented its findings to the NCAA, and Miles Bridges has been cleared for competition moving forward, beginning Sunday at Wisconsin.”

♦♦♦♦

Four-star forward decommits from Arizona

Shareef O'Neal, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, has announced he is re-opening his recruitment amid reports Arizona coach Sean Miller was caught on tape attempting to set up a $100,000 payment to entice Deandre Ayton to sign with the Wildcats.



At this time I'm am opening up my recruitment due to the current events with the UofA Bball team.I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. At the time my family and I think it's in my best interest to look at other options to assure my play in the NCAA next year.

— Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) February 24, 2018



Shareef O'Neal is ranked the No. 33 prospect in the Class of 2018 by 247 Sports. He signed a non-binding agreement with Arizona back in November.

Deandre Ayton will play against Oregon Saturday