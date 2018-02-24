Steelers taking calls from teams interested in Martavis Bryant

The Steelers are entertaining trade offers for wide receiver Martavis Bryant, NFL Network reported.

The team’s willingness to consider moving Bryant is a departure from its stance during the 2017 regular season, when coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers would not acquiesce to Bryant’s desire to play for another team. Bryant was upset that his role in the Steelers offense had diminished, largely due to the emergence of JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Bryant’s career got off to a fine start, as he amassed 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons (2014-15) as one of the NFL’s most dangerous deep threats. But that trajectory came to a halt when he was suspended for the entire 2016 season because of multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. This season, he had 50 catches for 603 yards and three touchdowns.

Nevertheless, with a base salary of just $705,000 for 2018, Bryant is bound to attract some suitors on the trade market.