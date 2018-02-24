It's crunch time in the Six Nations this weekend, with a crucial Calcutta Cup clash in Edinburgh taking place and Ireland looking to end its Wales rut.

Six Nations 2018: A statistical breakdown of round three

England is aiming to win a third straight championship and second Grand Slam in the space of three years and is protecting a proud recent record against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Ireland has designs on a clean sweep of victories itself and welcomes a Wales side to Dublin that has proved troublesome in recent history.

France's build-up to its fixture against Italy has been blighted by off-field problems, but Jacques Brunel will see the visit of the Azzurri as a great opportunity to end a barren run.

With the help of Opta, we take a look at the best stats ahead of the third round of matches.

France vs. Italy

France is enduring one of its poorest runs in 50 years, with its eight-game winless run its worst since 1968-69 when it went 11 matches without a win.

Mathieu Bastareaud returns from suspension for the alleged use of a homophobic slur, and will add much-needed muscle in Les Bleus' midfield for what will be his first Six Nations match since 2015.



History does not favor Italy, which has beaten France just twice in 18 Six Nations contests — lifting the Giuseppe Garibaldi trophy in 2011 and '13.

Opposing coach Jacques Brunel is a familiar face for the Azzurri, having previously coach Italy and led them to win over his home country five years ago.

Ireland vs. Wales

Ireland will have to arrest a poor run of form against Wales to keep its Grand Slam hopes alive, with Joe Schmidt's men having failed to win in the last three contests between the teams — its worst sequence since an eight-game streak between 1971 and '79.

Home comforts should provide some relief, though, with no side leaving Dublin with a win since England's 12-6 victory in 2013 — Ireland since winning 10 and drawing two at the Aviva Stadium.



No European tier-one player has more tries than Keith Earl's eight since the start of 2017, while Rory Best will earn his 109th cap and overtake the legendary Paul O'Connell as Ireland's most-capped forward.

Warren Gatland will take charge of Wales for the 100th time (excluding games he has been absent or with the British and Lions), and has 50 wins to his name so far.

Ireland will be pleased to see George North among the replacements, the Wales winger scored twice against the men in green last year and is fourth on the Six Nations' top try scorers list — just one shy of Ben Cohen's tally of 16.

Scotland vs. England

The hosts know that only a win against their old rivals will realistically keep their Championship hopes alive, but Scotland has not beaten England in the Six Nations since 2008 — losing eight and drawing one since.

Indeed, Scotland has lost its past three at Murrayfield against England and has failed to score a try in its past six home championship matches against England, but Scotland's run of five straight home wins in the tournament is as many as it had managed in the past 23.

Chris Robshaw has proved a good luck omen for Eddie Jones, with the former captain winning 19 straight in an England shirt — only Lawrence Dallaglio's streak of 28 can better than run.

Owen Farrell and Jonny May have been typically influential for England, with the duo making more clean breaks than anyone else in this year's Six Nations and providing two try assists apiece.