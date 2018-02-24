News

Jaguars release veteran RB Chris Ivory

After an impressive rookie season from running back Leonard Fournette, the Jaguars decided to release veteran Chris Ivory on Friday.



After a 1,000-yard season with the Jets in 2015, Ivory signed a three-year deal in Jacksonville and never quite delivered. In two seasons, he started just four games and rushed for 821 yards and four touchdowns.


Ivory was brought in as one of many attempts by the Jags to solidify the running back position in recent years.

He, along with players like T.J Yeldon and Denard Robinson, couldn't fill the void, which is where Fournette has proved to be so valuable as Jacksonville made the playoffs for the first time since 2007 and advanced to the AFC title game.

