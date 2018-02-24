After an impressive rookie season from running back Leonard Fournette, the Jaguars decided to release veteran Chris Ivory on Friday.



Jaguars release veteran RB Chris Ivory We have released eighth-year RB Chris Ivory and have waived rookie DB Jarrod Harper, rookie RB I’Tavius Mathers and second-year WR Larry Pinkard. pic.twitter.com/z0DwenMuws

— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) February 23, 2018



After a 1,000-yard season with the Jets in 2015, Ivory signed a three-year deal in Jacksonville and never quite delivered. In two seasons, he started just four games and rushed for 821 yards and four touchdowns.

MORE:

Two Jaguars fans banned for throwing bottles at Seahawks DE Quinton Jefferson



Ivory was brought in as one of many attempts by the Jags to solidify the running back position in recent years.

He, along with players like T.J Yeldon and Denard Robinson, couldn't fill the void, which is where Fournette has proved to be so valuable as Jacksonville made the playoffs for the first time since 2007 and advanced to the AFC title game.