Islanders ink All-Star Josh Bailey to six-year extension

All-Star forward Josh Bailey will don an Islanders uniform for quite awhile as he signed a six-year extension Friday, the team announced .

Bailey, who was selected to his first All-Star team this season, will skate for New York through the 2023-24 season.

pic.twitter.com/gUxa5enaOI

The 28-year-old from Ontario already has career highs in points (62) and assists (47) through 58 games this season as the Islanders (29-26-7) are fighting for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

MORE:

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler scared to put children in American schools



"Josh has become one of the core members of the New York Islanders," GM Garth Snow said in a statement. "He has developed within our system for several years and it's exciting to see him mature into the player we always had confidence he would become. To come into the past few seasons and see Josh set new career highs each year, has been impressive and we're excited to see him continue to do that with the organization as we move forward."

New York selected Bailey with the ninth overall pick in the 2008 draft after he played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires and Owen Sound Attack.