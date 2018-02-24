In what may or may not be a coincidence, the 76ers and Flyers are scorching hot since Sunday, Feb. 4, when the Eagles beat the Patriots to claim Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl championship.

Do you realize how hot 76ers, Flyers are since Eagles won Super Bowl?

The Sixers’ 116-115 comeback win Thursday at Chicago was their sixth straight victory. The team hasn’t had a win streak that long since 2011-12, 247Sports.com notes. Ahead of Saturday’s home game vs. Orlando, the Sixers are 31-25, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

On the ice, the Flyers are 8-0-1 since the Super Bowl, the only blemish a 5-4 shootout loss at home to the Devils on Feb. 13. Next up for the Flyers, currently 32-19-10, is a game Saturday afternoon at Ottawa. With 74 points, they are tied for second in the Metropolitan Division with the Penguins, a point back of the first-place Capitals.

Count Sixers coach Brett Brown among those who do not think this is all a coincidence.

Asked Friday morning on CBS Radio's 94WIP whether the Eagles’ title is affecting Philadelphia’s other pro team, Brown answered in the affirmative:

“I do. I think we all felt the city, it’s just an amazing story. I put my head coaching hat on, I think just the story of perseverance and overcoming what happened with Carson [Wentz]. Just feeling the vibe in the streets, I think that it spills over. It does for me. We reference it a lot to our players and tried to enjoy and share in the success of the Eagles and the pride that the Eagles provided the city. We want that.”

While we’re not ready to crown either the Sixers or Flyers just yet, neither are we dismissing the karmic connection that seems to be at work in Philly.