For the second time this year already, the action shifts to network television. On Saturday Feb. 24, the Octagon touches down at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. for a “better than people are giving it credit for” main card featuring three pivotal divisional contests and the return of one of the most popular unranked fighters on the roster.

UFC on FOX: What’s at stake in Orlando?

While last weekend’s show in Austin, Tex. had a few pairings with amorphous stakes on the line, things are much clearer when it comes to this weekend’s four-pack of main card matchups.

Here’s a look at what’s at stake on the UFC on FOX: Emmett vs. Stephens main card.

Mike Perry vs. Max Griffin

This is probably do or die for Griffin, who enters Saturday’s main card opener coming off a unanimous decision loss and sporting a 1-2 record in the UFC.

Going 1-3 in your first four fights isn’t always a death knell, especially when you’ve got a Fight of the Night bonus in there and your first loss came against on of the current top contenders, but this is the welterweight division. Griffin needs a victory — or at the very least, another gritty, resilient showing in defeat — in order to get another look later this year.

For Perry, this feels more like a chance to put up another finish in front of the largest audience possible and provide him with a platform to set up his next fight. The tattooed Floridian has become a fan favorite because of his aggressive style in the cage and unpredictable nature on the microphone, which makes me believe this one is designed to give him a chance to show out for his fans and then get on the mike and say something wild while calling someone out.

My guess: Perry takes aim at Darren Till, rekindling the tensions that kicked up in Poland after the Brit blasted Donald Cerrone.

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ilir Latifi

Fights like this often get skipped over because the perception is that the ceilings for the parties involved have already been established and they’re just not good enough to hang with the best in the division.

That is probably true, but that doesn’t change the fact that (a) this is a top-10 matchup in the light heavyweight division and (b) that fighters that fall in that range are crucial to the health of the MMA eco-system.

Latifi is a cult hero halted the unbeaten run of promising upstart Tyson Pedro last time out. The Swedish powerhouse has a 6-3 record through his first nine Octagon appearances, but has come up short against the top opponents he’s faced along the way. He’s basically a poor man’s Ryan Bader; take that however you please.

OSP has fought more and won more than Latifi, but is basically in the same position, only a couple spots higher up in the rankings. While he’s on a three-fight winning streak and has collected some quality finishes inside the UFC cage, he too has been on the wrong end of the results each time he’s shared the Octagon with top competition.

But here’s the thing: we need guys like this in every division because while they might not be contenders, they’re ideal gatekeepers and the kind of stern, proven tests emerging names like Pedro, Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Jordan Johnson are going to need to beat in order to be taken seriously in the division going forward.

Plus, the winner of this is probably going to end up in a marquee assignment against a top-five fighter next time out, where a victory would leave them on the short list of title contenders.

Fights like that are always important, which is why fights like this are important, too.

Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres

There is a possibility that the winner of this one will end up facing the winner of the upcoming championship rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. It’s not a sure thing because the potential for a championship trilogy fight is there and Andrade just lost to Jedrzejczyk last May in Dallas, but no matter how things shake out, this is a crucial fight in the strawweight division.

Andrade cemented her standing as the top contender in the division (beyond the former champion) with a tremendous showing opposite Claudia Gadelha last September in Saitama, Japan. She’s 4-1 since moving to the 115-pound ranks, brings a ton of power and aggression with a sneaky-good submission game and is still only 26 years old, which means she’s just now entering her athletic prime.

After dropping a close decision to Namajunas in April 2016, Torres has rebounded with three straight victories, most recently dominating the action against Michelle Waterson in December. Now focused on fighting full time (she had previously been working on her Master’s degree), the 10-1 taekwondo stylist can put herself in a position to wait out a title shot with a victory here.

A lot will depend on how things play out between Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk in April at UFC 223, but regardless of the outcome of that clash, the winner of this one will establish herself as an elite talent in the strawweight ranks and someone who will be hanging around the top of the division for the foreseeable future, so now would be a good time to familiarize yourself with these two women if you haven’t already done so on the past.

Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens

These two come into their main event clash in very different positions and with very different stakes on the line in this one.

Stephens is a known commodity — a fixture in the top-10 who is in the best form of his career, entering off back-to-back victories over Gilbert Melendez and Doo Ho Choi. Like Latifi and Saint Preux, he’s struggled to get over the hump and stamp himself as a legitimate contender in the past. Despite this being his 28th UFC appearance, he’s still only 31, and we could be watching him take that next step as we speak.

As for Emmett, this is all about answering the various lingering questions that exist following his first-round knockout win over Ricardo Lamas back in December.

While it was a great performance, the Team Alpha Male fighter missed weight and is less than a year removed from losing a tepid decision to Des Green at UFC 210. He bounced back with a good win before icing Lamas in Winnipeg, but know he needs to prove that performance isn’t going to be the random blistering finish that stands out on his record going forward.

Featherweight is highly competitive and all kinds of interesting right now and the winner of this one will be in line to face a top-five talent next time out, making Saturday night’s main event a crucial contest for a multitude of reasons.

