Fifteen-year-old Alina Zagitova became the first Russian to win a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, while Kjeld Nuis completed a speed-skating double and there was a ski cross one-two for Canada in Pyeongchang on Friday.

Winter Olympics 2018: 'Shaking' 15-year-old Zagitova takes gold, Nuis doubles up

Zagitova jumped and spun her way to the top of the podium in a tense ladies' single figure skating event at Gangneung Ice Arena, ensuring compatriot and two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva had to settle for silver.

The 'Olympic Athletes from Russia' had to wait until the 14th day of the Games to claim a gold, Zagitova becoming the second-youngest female to win a Winter Olympics title behind fellow figure skater Tara Lipinski, who was just 15 years and 255 days old when she was crowned champion at Nagano in 1998.

Nuis added the 1,000 metres title to the 1500m gold he already had in the bag and there was more freestyle skiing joy for Canada, Kelsey Serwa taking gold ahead of Brittany Phelan.

Sweden won a first Olympic gold in the biathlon men's relay, while Switzerland beat Canada 5-3 to take bronze in the men's curling.

'SHAKING' ZAGITOVA DENIES FRIEND AND FAVOURITE

Medvedeva was the favourite in a hotly anticipated duel with her friend Zagitova, but it was the younger teen who delivered under huge pressure.

Consistent 18-year-old Medvedeva became the first woman in 16 years to win back-to-back world championships last year, but a tally of 238.26 points was not enough for an Olympic gold.

The ice-cool Zagitova amassed 239.57 points to take the top step on the podium on a day in which bobsleigh pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva became the second Russian athlete to fail a drugs test at the Games.

Zagitova said: "I didn't feel the competition, but I didn't have any room for errors. That was a motivation and anxiety at the same time. My hands were shaking but my body remembered what I've been doing many times in practice."

Kaetlyn Osmond claimed bronze for Canada with a score of 231.02.

DOUBLE DUTCH - NO CATCHING NUIS

Nuis edged out Norway's Havard Lorentzen by a whisker to become a dual gold medallist for the Netherlands.

He was unaffected by a false start, becoming only the third man to win both the 1000m and 1500m at a single Games at Gangneung Oval, while Kim Tae-Yun took bronze for the host nation.

Mika Poutala played his part in Nuis' victory, slowing on the crossover to make way for the champion.

Nuis, the first man to win multiple gold medals in individual speed skating events at the Olympics since 2002, said: "After the 1500m I was really happy. I enjoyed it for like two days and I was back at it.

"I set the target at the 1000m because that's my distance and of course I was really happy for the 1500m, but I felt more about the 1000m, that I had to do this one. This one is more special to me."

OUR SKIS WERE ROCKETS - SERWA TAKES OFF FOR SKI CROSS GOLD

Canada have won four of the 10 gold medals up for grabs in the freestyle skiing competition, Serwa taking the last at Phoenix Snow Park.

Serwa claimed the ladies' ski cross title ahead of fellow Canadian Phelan, who earlier won a fifth heat which ended dramatically when Italia Debora Pixner crashed and slid backwards across the line to only just take second place.

Swiss Fanny Smith completed the podium, but it was all about the Canadians on the final day of freestyle skiing

"It is very cool. It is very surreal to be the best in the world at something you put your heart into." said Serwa.

BIATHLON WAIT OVER FOR SWEDISH MEN

You had to go back to 1992 for Sweden's last biathlon men's relay medal until Friday, when they took the honours in the 4 x 7.5km race.

Peppe Femling, Jesper Nelin, Sebastian Samuelsson and Fredrik Lindstroem won with 55.5 seconds to spare, Norway and Germany taking silver and bronze respectively.

"I've lost my voice. It's absolutely fantastic," said Samuelsson. "It's a dream come true. It's a cliche but that's what it really is."