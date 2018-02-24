News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Results from Tiger Woods' Round 2 at the Honda Classic

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Tiger Woods followed a steady round one with an equally impressive showing in Round 2 of the Honda Classic, ending the day one-over par at 71.

Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 2 at the Honda Classic

Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 2 at the Honda Classic

After entering the day tied for 21st Woods finished tied for 14th and four strokes back of the lead.

He managed to dig himself out of a number of tough shots throughout the day and started the front nine out going one-under. Tiger was sitting pretty until trouble hit on Holes 15 and 16 which he double-bogeyed and bogeyed, respectively. He followed up with a nice birdie on Hole 17 to salvage the day at 71.

Woods currently sits four strokes back of the leader but looks like he'll easily make the projected cut of five-over.


PGA Tour leaderboard: Honda Classic


Click here for our live Honda Classic leaderboard with up-to-date scores and tee times for Tiger and the field at PGA National.


Live Tiger Woods updates, more from Honda Classic


While all Tiger Woods updates can be found below, here is where you can watch the Honda Classic live.

Tiger's Round 2 results.



Woods shoots par on the final hole to finish the day at 71.

Woods got back on track with a huge birdie at Hole 17.




Woods follows the double bogey at 15 with a bogey at Hole 16.

A double-bogey at Hole 15 dropped Woods to 16th at one-over par.



Woods again shot par. This time at Hole 14.



Tiger shot par at Hole 13 and held on to his tie for eighth.

Woods missed an opportunity to birdie at Hole, 12 but remained one-under heading to the 13th after shooting par.



After 11, Woods was tied for eighth at one-under and trailed the leader by two strokes.




After shooting par at Hole 10, Woods remained one-under heading to the 11th.



With an impressive birdie at Hole 9, Tiger headed into the back nine at one-under par for the second consecutive day.




After back-to-back pars on Holes 5 and 6, Woods was tied for 14th at even.



Woods got his first birdie of the day on Hole 4 to get back to even.



Woods was one-over after shooting par on Hole 3.

Despite his drive landing in the hazard, Woods managed to bogey on the second hole.



Woods began Round 2 by shooting par on the first.


Back To Top