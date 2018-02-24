Results from Tiger Woods' Round 2 at the Honda Classic

Tiger Woods followed a steady round one with an equally impressive showing in Round 2 of the Honda Classic, ending the day one-over par at 71.

After entering the day tied for 21st Woods finished tied for 14th and four strokes back of the lead.

He managed to dig himself out of a number of tough shots throughout the day and started the front nine out going one-under. Tiger was sitting pretty until trouble hit on Holes 15 and 16 which he double-bogeyed and bogeyed, respectively. He followed up with a nice birdie on Hole 17 to salvage the day at 71.

Woods currently sits four strokes back of the leader but looks like he'll easily make the projected cut of five-over.

Woods shoots par on the final hole to finish the day at 71.

Woods got back on track with a huge birdie at Hole 17.



A sweet approach ✅

A bounce-back birdie ✅



Tiger is back to T15.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/zMYrPbGynp

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2018





Whoa! He holed the birdie putt at the 17th, place going nuts! He gets standing ovation walking in the putt.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 23, 2018



Woods follows the double bogey at 15 with a bogey at Hole 16.

A double-bogey at Hole 15 dropped Woods to 16th at one-over par.



Yikes! Ouch! Damn! Tiger’s shot at 15 flutters right in wind and dives into the water. He is not happy, thumps tee sign with club.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 23, 2018



Woods again shot par. This time at Hole 14.



Another missed FW, another missed green, another gritty up and down from bunker at 14.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 23, 2018



Tiger shot par at Hole 13 and held on to his tie for eighth.

Woods missed an opportunity to birdie at Hole, 12 but remained one-under heading to the 13th after shooting par.



Tiger misses birdie chance right. Crowd would have gone nuts seeing him move to within one.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 23, 2018



After 11, Woods was tied for eighth at one-under and trailed the leader by two strokes.



Tiger missed FW right, lays up out of rough, has wedge fro 130 or so into the 11th to try to get up and down for par.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 23, 2018



After shooting par at Hole 10, Woods remained one-under heading to the 11th.



Tiger just misses birdie left, makes par and stays three back going to the 11th.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 23, 2018



With an impressive birdie at Hole 9, Tiger headed into the back nine at one-under par for the second consecutive day.



Tiger hit 5 of 7 FWs on front nine, 6 of 9 greens, took 13 putts. In some blustery winds. Tidy!

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 23, 2018



After back-to-back pars on Holes 5 and 6, Woods was tied for 14th at even.

Woods got his first birdie of the day on Hole 4 to get back to even.

Woods was one-over after shooting par on Hole 3.

Despite his drive landing in the hazard, Woods managed to bogey on the second hole.



Well, that was more exciting than it needed to be. Jammed the first one about 12 feet by the hole, but made it to save bogey. Whew…

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 23, 2018



Woods began Round 2 by shooting par on the first.