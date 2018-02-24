In Defense of Animals, an international animal rights organization, is spearheading a campaign in Pyeongchang to match dogs with people traveling from the Olympics back to North America in an effort to save the canines from becoming food for humans, Yahoo Sports reports.

Winter Olympics 2018: Effort underway to save dogs from slaughter

Once the people and dogs have arrived back in either the U.S. or Canada, an adoption agency will take care of and try to find a home for the dogs.

The goal is to save 200 dogs, In Defense of Animals communications director Fleur Dawes said in an email to Yahoo.

“We’re already a quarter-way there!,” Dawes wrote. “The 47 dogs we rescued so far came from horrific conditions in slaughterhouses and backyard farms in Gyeonggi, South Gyeongsang, and Jeju Island.”

It is legal to sell dog meat as food in South Korea and other parts of Asia, and the AP reported about 2.5 million dogs are slaughtered for meat each year, often in particularly brutal ways.

There is a GoFundMe page to raise money for the transportation of the dogs, which can cost up to $2,000 per animal, the site says.