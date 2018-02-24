Mark Emmert has spoken.

Mark Emmert releases statement on Yahoo! Sports article, outlining college hoops corruption

The NCAA President released a statement in the aftermath of the Friday publishing of a Yahoo! Sports article, outlining apparent corruption in college basketball recruiting ranks. Citing files gathered during the FBI's investigation into claims of widespread bribery involving both former and current players from Duke, Michigan State, Alabama, NC State, Utah, Washington, Louisville and Seton Hall among others, longtime reporters Pat Forde and Pete Thamel outline the expenses of ASM Sports which allegedly included payments in excess of $70,000 in once instance doled out in hopes the players would sign with the agency once declaring to go pro.

COLLEGE HOOPS RECRUITING SCANDAL: Details emerge around agents’ payments to high-profile players

The names listed in the report include the likes of rookies Dennis Smith Jr. (Mavericks), Kyle Kuzma (Lakers), Bam Adebayo (Heat), Markelle Fultz (76ers), Josh Jackson (Suns) and second-year Nets point guard Isaiah Whitehead as well as current college standouts freshmen Collin Sexton (Alabama) and Wendell Carter (Duke) and Michigan State sophomore (Miles Bridges).

Read Emmert's statement via NCAA.org below: