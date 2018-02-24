Mark Emmert releases statement on Yahoo! Sports article, outlining college hoops corruption

Mark Emmert has spoken.
The NCAA President released a statement in the aftermath of the Friday publishing of a Yahoo! Sports article, outlining apparent corruption in college basketball recruiting ranks. Citing files gathered during the FBI's investigation into claims of widespread bribery involving both former and current players from Duke, Michigan State, Alabama, NC State, Utah, Washington, Louisville and Seton Hall among others, longtime reporters Pat Forde and Pete Thamel outline the expenses of ASM Sports which allegedly included payments in excess of $70,000 in once instance doled out in hopes the players would sign with the agency once declaring to go pro.
COLLEGE HOOPS RECRUITING SCANDAL: Details emerge around agents’ payments to high-profile players
The names listed in the report include the likes of rookies Dennis Smith Jr. (Mavericks), Kyle Kuzma (Lakers), Bam Adebayo (Heat), Markelle Fultz (76ers), Josh Jackson (Suns) and second-year Nets point guard Isaiah Whitehead as well as current college standouts freshmen Collin Sexton (Alabama) and Wendell Carter (Duke) and Michigan State sophomore (Miles Bridges).
Read Emmert's statement via NCAA.org below:
“These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules. Following the Southern District of New York's indictments last year, the NCAA Board of Governors and I formed the independent Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, to provide recommendations on how to clean up the sport. With these latest allegations, it's clear this work is more important now than ever. The Board and I are completely committed to making transformational changes to the game and ensuring all involved in college basketball do so with integrity. We also will continue to cooperate with the efforts of federal prosecutors to identify and punish the unscrupulous parties seeking to exploit the system through criminal acts.”