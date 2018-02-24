Mike Eruzione’s ‘Miracle on Ice’ stick sells for $290K

On Thursday, the 38th anniversary of USA hockey's “Miracle on Ice” victory at the 1980 Winter Olympics, the stick that Mike Eruzione used to score the winning goal against the Soviet Union sold for $290,000.

The buyer is an anonymous private collector, motivated to make the purchase by the anniversary and the fact the Winter Olympics are currently taking place, SCP Auctions president David Kohler said.

The seller bought the stick, which is signed by Eruzione and still his original tape on it, for $262,900 five years ago.