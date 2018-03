The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang are drawing to a close, and that means it'll soon be time to look ahead to the next Olympic games.

Take the quiz: Olympic hosts, summer or winter?

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in Tokoyo, Japan, for the first time since 1964.

Here's your chance to test your Olympic host city knowledge. This quiz from Sporcle.com asks if you can determine which Olympics — summer or winter — each of these cities have held. How well do you know your Olympic history?