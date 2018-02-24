Adrian Otaegui finished with a flourish to take a one-shot lead at the halfway mark in the Qatar Masters.

Otaegui surges into slender lead in Qatar

The Spaniard, who won his only European Tour title at the Paul Lawrie Match Play last year, birdied the last three holes to card a six-under 66 and move out in front on 11 under at Doha Golf Club on Friday.

Otaegui hit the turn in 34 following two birdies on the front nine and made another five gains, with just one bogey - his first of the week - at the 13th.

Erik van Rooyen, Eddie Pepperell, Stephen Gallacher and Gregory Havret are hot on his heels at 10 under heading into the weekend.

South African rookie Van Rooyen and Scot Gallacher matched Otaegui's round to sit well poised on a congested leaderboard.

Pepperell and Havret, both starting the day in a three-way tie for the lead along with Aaron Rai, signed for three-under rounds of 69.

Havret is bogey-free after two rounds, while Pepperell conjured up an eagle-three at the 10th and birdied two of the last three holes to take a share of second spot.

Sean Crocker, Oliver Fisher, Sebastian Heisele, George Coetzee and Pablo Larrazabal are just two strokes adrift of Otaegui, while defending champion Wang Jeung-hun missed the cut following a three-over 75.