The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang are drawing to a close. The last day of the Games will be Sunday, Jan. 25, with the closing ceremony set to begin at 6 a.m. ET.

Winter Olympics 2018: How to watch the closing ceremony

The ceremony will take place at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium and will feature musical performances from Korean pop star 2NE1 and EXO.

It will open with the traditional Parade of Flags featuring flag bearers from each country, then follow with the Parade of Athletes — similar to the opening ceremony. They will also present the final gold medals of the games that have yet to be awarded.

The event will close with the handover of the Olympic flag from Pyeonchang mayor, Sim Jae-kook, to IOC president Thomas Bach, who will present it to the mayor of the 2022 Winter Olympics host city, Chen Jining of Beijing.

Here's how to watch the final bit of Olympic action in 2018.

How to watch the closing ceremony

The closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on NBC at 6 a.m. ET. It will be rebroadcast later in the day at 8 p.m. ET. Both showings of the ceremony can also be streamed on the the NBC app and on fuboTV (7-day free trial).