Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return for Real Madrid on Saturday as Zinedine Zidane's side host a revitalised Alaves side at Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.

Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Alaves

The Portuguese forward was rested on Wednesday as Madrid beat nearby Leganes 3-1 in their game in hand to move up to third place in the table after 24 rounds of matches.

Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro and Sergio Ramos scored the goals as Los Blancos won away in midweek and Zidane's side will now look to continue their improved league form against Alaves.

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Defender Jesus Vallejo is still sidelined with a muscle problem and midfielder Toni Kroos is also out after picking up a knee injury against PSG that could make him doubtful for the trip to Paris in the Champions League on March 6th.

Marcelo also misses out after limping off in win at Betis last weekend, while Luka Modric is sidelined with a hamstring problem and both of those players will also be doubtful for the game at the Parc des Princes.

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Sergio Ramos is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in La Liga against Leganes. The Real Madrid captain has now been booked more times (169) than any other player in the competition's history.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

With Marcelo out, Theo Hernandez will start at left-back for Real Madrid against Alaves, while Keylor Navas will return in goal after he was rested at Leganes on Wednesday. In central defence, Nacho will replace the suspended Ramos.

In midfield, Isco is in line for another start and Mateo Kovacic is also set to feature from the outset in the absence of Kroos and Modric through injury.

Marco Asensio missed training on Friday to have his wisdom tooth removed, but could still play a part on Saturday.

In attack, Ronaldo returns and is expected to captain the team as Ramos misses out through suspension. Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are also likely to start.

ALAVES TEAM NEWS

Alaves have been on a remarkable run of form since Abelardo took over as coach, winning an impressive 22 points to move 10 clear of the relegation zone.

That return, which includes three wins from three since a narrow 2-1 loss at Barcelona, means the Basque side have won more points than all but two teams – Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – during the former Spanish international's time as coach.

Striker Munir El Haddadi is suspended for Saturday's game, while fellow forward Hector Hernandez and right-back Carlos Vigaray are both doubtful.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Real Madrid versus Alaves kicks off at 16:15 local time on Saturday and with games at that time unable to be shown live in the United Kingdom (UK), it will be broadcast later on in full on Sky Sports Mix and on Sky Sports Football (via the red button) from 17:30 GMT.

In the United States (US), the match is live on beIN Sports and kicks off at 10:15 ET.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS

