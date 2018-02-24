Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng sees Saturday's encounter with struggling VfB Stuttgart as a tricky fixture due to recent happenings.

Boateng previews Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart

While the Eagles have been on the rise this season, newly-promoted Stuttgart are enduring a rather challenging time in the topflight.

Their predicaments led to the sacking of coach Hannes Wolf last month, something Boateng reckons could work in the favour of the thirteenth-placed side.

“It’s going to be a really difficult game," Boateng told his club's official website.

"The change in coach has given the whole Stuttgart team a boost.

"VfB are playing good football at the moment, but we know what we’re capable of and want to pick up another three points.

"I’m confident we’ll do just that - we’re as well prepared as ever.”

“I definitely would’ve liked to be involved, but the team will manage fine without me.

"I trust the boys to return home with a good result.”

Eyes set on playing in Europe again next season, Frankfurt currently sit third on the league log.

Only one point separates the Eagles from second-placed Borussia Dortmund, leaving the door open for Niko Kovac's men to move up by one place by the end of this weekend's matchday 24 action.

On a personal note, Boateng has made 23 Bundesliga appearances, involving 20 starts and five goals, for Frankfurt so far this campaign.

He joined the Eagles last summer.