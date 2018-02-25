Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!

Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

There is plenty of action taking place across the globe, not least in Europe's top leagues, with some interesting match-ups that are bound to get you excited.

The Champions League and Europa League continued in midweek, with the likes of, Man Utd, Arsenal and Celtic all taking to the field.

The Premier League returns at the weekend, though it is not a full card of games as Arsenal face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.

All live football matches on UK TV this week

Friday, February 23, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix Hyundai A-League 08:50 BT Sport 1 Mainz v Wolfsburg Bundesliga 19:30 BT Sport 1 Livingston v Dundee United Scottish Championship 19:35 BBC ALBA Hull City v Sheffield United Championship 19:45 Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event Strasbourg v Montpellier Ligue 1 19:45 BT Sport 3 Deportivo La Coruna v Espanyol La Liga 20:00 Sky Sports Red Button

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets Hyundai A-League 06:35 BT Sport 2 Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United Hyundai A-League 08:50 BT Sport 2 Perth Glory v Melbourne City Hyundai A-League 11:00 BT Sport 2 Man Utd U18 v Everton U18 U18 Premier League 11:00 MUTV Celta Vigo v Eibar La Liga 12:00 Sky Sports Red Button Liverpool U18 v Wolves U18 U18 Premier League 12:00 LFCTV Union Berlin v Sandhausen Bundesliga 2 12:00 BT Sport 1 Leicester City v Stoke City Premier League 12:30 Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD Kilmarnock v Hibernian Scottish Premiership 12:30 Sky Sports Football Man City Women v Chelsea Ladies FA Women's Super League 12:30 BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD Watford v Everton Premier League 17:30 BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD Werder Bremen v Hamburg Bundesliga 17:30 BT Sport 2 Fulham v Wolves Championship 17:30 Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event Leganes v Las Palmas La Liga 17:30 Sky Sports Red Button Barcelona v Girona La Liga 19:45 Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event Inter Milan v Benevento Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 2 Pacos de Ferreira v Benfica Primeira Liga 20:30 FreeSports

Sunday, February 25, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers Hyundai A-League 08:00 BT Sport 2 Villarreal v Getafe La Liga 11:00 Sky Sports Red Button Ajax v ADO Den Haag Eredivisie 11:30 Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Red Button Crotone v SPAL Serie A 11:30 BT Sport 3 Pune City v Goa Indian Super League 12:00 BritAsiaTV Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 12:00 Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Premiership 13:30 Sky Sports Football Feyenoord v PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie 13:30 Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Red Button Sassuolo v Lazio Serie A 14:00 BT Sport 3 Bordeaux v Nice Ligue 1 14:00 BT Sport ESPN Man Utd v Chelsea Premier League 14:05 Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke 04 Bundesliga 14:30 BT Sport 2 Athletic Bilbao v Malaga La Liga 15:15 Sky Sports Red Button Lyon v St Etienne Ligue 1 16:00 BT Sport ESPN Arsenal v Man City Carabao Cup Final 16:30 Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event RB Leipzig v FC Cologne Bundesliga 17:00 BT Sport 2 Juventus v Atalanta Serie A 17:00 BT Sport 3 Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town Welsh Premier League 17:15 S4C Valencia v Real Sociedad La Liga 17:30 Sky Sports Red Button Sevilla v Atletico Madrid La Liga 19:45 Sky Sports Football Roma v AC Milan Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 1 PSG v Marseille Ligue 1 20:00 BT Sport 3 Portimonense v FC Porto Primeira Liga 20:15 FreeSports

How to watch football for free in the UK

There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.

National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Scotland and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.

Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.

See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.

Match Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel Livingston v Dundee United Scottish Championship Feb 23 | 19:35 BBC ALBA Pacos de Ferreira v Benfica Primeira Liga Feb 24 | 20:30 FreeSports Pune City v Goa Indian Super League Feb 25 | 12:00 BritAsiaTV Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town Welsh Premier League Feb 25 | 17:15 S4C Portimonense v FC Porto Primeira Liga Feb 25 | 20:15 FreeSports

Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30 .

On Channel 5 , you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship , which airs on Saturdays at 21:00 .

Sky Sports News , which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.

How to legally stream football in the UK

As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.

Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.

BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app , through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.

The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer , which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.