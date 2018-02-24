Bucs QB Jameis Winston involved in two-car accident

Jameis Winston was cited for reckless driving last week in Tampa after he rear-ended another vehicle with his Ford-F-250 truck, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The police report said the Buccaneers quarterback was driving "in (a) careless or negligent manner." Alcohol was not a factor.
The citation listed $4,000 in property damage between the two vehicles. No one involved was injured, but Winston faces a $153 fine.
Luckily for both Winston and the Bucs, this is one of his less serious run-ins with the law, as he dealt with sexual assault and shoplifting allegations while at Florida State.