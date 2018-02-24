Players and families of players at Duke, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Michigan State, USC, Alabama and several other schools were among the recipients of impressible benefits from former NBA agent Andy Miller, his former associate Christian Dawkins and his agency, ASM Sports, Yahoo Sports uncovered in documents and bank statements.

College hoops recruiting scandal: Details emerge around agents’ payments to high-profile players

Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Duke’s Wendell Carter were among the players listed in the documents, as were several athletes who are now in the NBA, such as Dennis Smith (N.C. State), Kyle Kuzma (Utah), Markelle Fultz (Washington) and Fred VanVleet (Wichita State).

According to reams of documents reviewed by Yahoo, players – while in high school and college – and their families received cash advances, and entertainment and travel expenses that ranged in value from meals to tens of thousands of dollars.

The report is the latest revelation tied to the FBI’s probe into the college basketball scandal that has already cost Rick Pitino his job at Louisville and led to the arrest of several assistant coaches, AAU coaches, agents, Adidas executives and others.

Beyond the criminal investigation, “The documents show an underground recruiting operation that could create NCAA rules issues – both current and retroactive – for at least 20 Division I basketball programs and more than 25 players,” according to Yahoo.

Federal investigators are in possession of an ASM balance sheet that is dated through Dec. 31, 2015 and is under the subhead, “Loan to Players.” In addition to Smith and Fultz, Isaiah Whitehead (Seton Hall), Tim Quarterman (LSU), Diamond Stone (Maryland) and a player later identified as Edrice “Bam” Adebayo (Kentucky) are among those who received four- and five-figure payments from the agency while in high school or college.

Also, Dawkins filed expense reports that ranged from the tab for meals to thousands of dollars in payments to players and their families.

In addition to Kuzma and VanVleet, Bennie Boatwright (USC), Chimezie Metu (USC), Eric Davis (Texas), Brian Bowen (South Carolina), P.J. Dozier (South Carolina), Edmond Sumner (Xavier), Jaron Blossomgame (Clemson), Josh Jackson (Kansas) are among the players or whose family members or representatives received payments of $1,000 or more.

Collin Sexton (Alabama), Wendell Carter (Duke), Kevin Knox (Kentucky), Tony Bradley (North Carolina), Justin Patton (Creighton), Prince Ibeh (Texas), Demetrius Jackson (Notre Dame), Wade Baldwin (Vanderbilt), Malcolm Brogdon (Virginia) and Monte Morris (Iowa State) are all listed as having meals with Dawkins.

Dawkins was arrested in September and faces felony charges of wire fraud and bribery. Miller has yet to be charged in and is believed to be cooperating with the government.

While it seems likely that more arrests in the wider federal probe are forthcoming, these new details may cast a thicker pall over the upcoming NCAA Tournament and the entire sport of college basketball for months or even years to come.

NCAA president Mark Emmert issued a statement Friday morning in response to the Yahoo! report that reads in part, “These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules. Following the Southern District of New York's indictments last year, the NCAA Board of Governors and I formed the independent Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, to provide recommendations on how to clean up the sport. With these latest allegations, it's clear this work is more important now than ever."

Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart and coach John Calipari issued statements Friday in which Barnhart said the school was aware of Yahoo's reports but hasn't been contacted by the FBI or NCAA.

Calipari added, "Neither my staff nor I utilized any agent, including Andy Miller or any of his associates, to provide any financial benefits to a current or former Kentucky student-athlete. We will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities.”

