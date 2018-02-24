Sol Campbell says he is one of the "greatest minds in football" and insists that he should be in a managerial job.

Ex-Arsenal star Campbell: I'm one of the greatest minds in football

The former Arsenal and Tottenham defender applied for the vacant position at Oxford United, but reports suggest that ex-Manchester City striker Craig Bellamy is in pole position to take the post.

Campbell has subsequently hit out at the fact that he has yet to find a managerial job, and insists that he would take to any lower-league job like a duck to water.

"I did go [for the Oxford job] and they didn't accept me," he told the Arsenal podcast Highbury & Heels.

"Maybe it was a lack of experience, things like that, but it's a full circle. Experience? How do I get experience? Well, I need a job to get experience.

"I don't want to go too low that it's a struggle, and I don't want to go too low that I'm under someone and thinking 'what am I doing here?' I would rather be managing a club myself.

"I'm confident and it's not like it's rocket science to run a football club, especially when you get to that level. If you're intelligent enough and a quick learner you will learn pretty soon, within two or three games, what the team needs, training-wise, to survive in that league, get better in that league, to get in the play-offs or even win the league.

"I'm intelligent enough, it's not like I played on a fox and dog pitch all my life. I can't believe some people, I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience or 'maybe he talks his mind too much'.

"Go to Germany, they love people who speak their minds. They got the jobs. I'm sorry that I've got a mind, but don't be scared of that. That should be something you want at your club, but obviously not."