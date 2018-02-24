Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he has moved on from the war of words with Jose Mourinho that has plagued their Premier League rivalry.

Conte dismisses Mourinho tension

The pair go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Sunday with Chelsea looking to go level on points with the home side.

Conte referred to Mourinho as a "little man" earlier this season after the Portuguese appeared to raise the former's 2012 suspension for match-fixing, for which he was later acquitted.

READ MORE: Conte vs Mourinho will steal the show when Man Utd take on Chelsea this weekend

The barb was the latest in a long sequence of insults which Conte suggested was now over.

However, the former Italy coach declined to answer whether he would shake Mourinho's hand on Sunday.

"In the past we have both said things. For me it is okay," Conte told reporters on Friday.

"I am not interested to speak about this topic."

Chelsea enter the weekend's match on the back of an encouraging Champions League draw with Barcelona which extended their unbeaten to three competitive matches.