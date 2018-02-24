News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life

Winter Olympics 2018: Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for closing ceremonies

Sporting News
Sporting News /

While the competitors at the Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang wrap up the events, the work for a handful of politicians is just beginning, as Ivanka Trump landed in South Korea on Friday to attend the closing ceremonies and potentially meet with a delegation from North Korea.



After a dinner in her honor Friday hosted by South Korea President Moon Jae-in, Trump will watch the final two days of competition and closing ceremonies, USA Today reported.



MORE:
Winter Olympics 2018: Adam Rippon says feud with VP Mike Pence wasn't a distraction
| Winter Olympics 2018: Skier Gus Kenworthy breaks thumb, takes jab at VP Mike Pence

Trump said she was "very, very excited to attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.”

Vice President Mike Pence represented the U.S. delegation during the opening ceremonies.

Back To Top