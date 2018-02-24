While the competitors at the Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang wrap up the events, the work for a handful of politicians is just beginning, as Ivanka Trump landed in South Korea on Friday to attend the closing ceremonies and potentially meet with a delegation from North Korea.



Winter Olympics 2018: Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for closing ceremonies Embassy Seoul welcomes Assistant to @POTUS and Advisor Ms. @IvankaTrump to South Korea! pic.twitter.com/fXezxCrttC

— U.S. Embassy Seoul (@USEmbassySeoul) February 23, 2018



After a dinner in her honor Friday hosted by South Korea President Moon Jae-in, Trump will watch the final two days of competition and closing ceremonies, USA Today reported.



Dinner for Ivanka Trump in the South Korean Blue House tonight. The meal is kosher, and just look who were sitting in front of the guest of honor: special edition Soohorang and Bandabi Olympic mascots (the ones given to medalists) pic.twitter.com/stjQJyqI0I

— Anna Fifield (@annafifield) February 23, 2018



MORE:

Winter Olympics 2018: Adam Rippon says feud with VP Mike Pence wasn't a distraction

| Winter Olympics 2018: Skier Gus Kenworthy breaks thumb, takes jab at VP Mike Pence



Trump said she was "very, very excited to attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.”

Vice President Mike Pence represented the U.S. delegation during the opening ceremonies.