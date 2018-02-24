Female umpire Jen Pawol gets first taste of MLB action

Jen Pawol, one of only two women umpiring in MLB-affiliated professional baseball, was behind the plate Thursday in the Tigers’ 6-1 exhibition win over Division II Florida Southern in Lakeland, Fla., earning praise from Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire and minimal abuse from either team.

“Helluva job, very nice,” Gardenhire said of Pawol's work (via the Detroit News).

Asked if the dugouts got on her at any point, she replied with a laugh, “Not that I could hear.”



It marked the first time Pawol, 41, had worked a game involving a major-league team. “Discovered” at a baseball clinic in 2015 after more than a decade of umpiring NCAA Division I baseball and softball, she worked last season in the Single-A New York-Penn League. (According to CBS Sports, Emma Charlesworth-Seiler, who spent last summer calling rookie-level Gulf Coast League games, is the other female umpire in organized ball.)

“Unbelievable,” Pawol said afterward. “Just really excited now that I got through it. It took like three years’ worth of professional work to get here. I went out there pretty confident and I feel pretty good how the day went. … I just told the guys (on the umpiring crew) to go have fun today and we will be there for each other, and that’s what happened.”

The native of New York state says she doesn’t know yet where she'll be assigned this season, but presumably she'll work some Grapefruit League games this spring.

“I’m the luckiest woman in the world,” she said. “I get to take the field every day with the best men the world. I am so thankful for the opportunity.”