Winter Olympics 2018: Second Russian athlete fails drugs test

Bobsleigh pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva is the second Russian athlete to fail a drugs test at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics: Second Russian athlete fails drugs test

The Olympic Athletes of Russia team has notified the International Olympic Committee of another adverse analytical finding.

It was confirmed by the Russian Bobsleigh Federation that it was Sergeeva, 12th in the two-woman event on Wednesday, who tested positive.

Sergeeva's compatriot Aleksandr Krushelnitckii was stripped of his curling bronze medal after testing positive for meldonium.

The 25-year-old, who partnered wife Anastasia Bryzgalova in the mixed doubles last week, professed his innocence after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed that it had registered an anti-doping procedure.