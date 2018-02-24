Jupp Heynckes believes the media are "making too much" of Arjen Robben's dissatisfaction about not starting Bayern Munich's 5-0 Champions League demolition of Besiktas on Tuesday.

Heynckes plays down Robben's frustration

Robben was left on the bench at the start of the round-of-16 first leg, coming on just before the break in the place of the injured James Rodriguez.

The Dutchman went on to produce a lively performance and was involved in the build-up to Robert Lewandowski's second goal late on.

But Robben spoke after the match and revealed his displeasure at not being named in the starting XI.

He said: "I do not know what's going on, so it's better to not say anything."

Heynckes, though, will not be holding the comments against Robben.

"I think you're making too much of it," Heynckes told reporters at Friday's pre-match news conference ahead of Hertha Berlin's visit.

"We just aren't offering comprehensive news topics, so of course when we do offer something you jump on it, and I understand that completely.

"I don't think that [Robben's comments] is in anyway detrimental to our spirit – on the contrary. I think players are ambitious, passionate, so it's understandable that everyone wants to play that game.

"I know from the past that this has happened before, it's happening now and will happen again. I am very relaxed about this and I find the whole situation motivating because the spirit is good."

Although he was relaxed about the attitude of the experienced winger, Heynckes refused to reveal the details of any conversations he had with Robben before the Besiktas win.

"You don't tell me everything that happens between you and your wife at home," Heynckes replied. "You ask me an intimate question in that it's a team matter.

"I spoke to Arjen before the game and before the previous game. I don't know why you're so interested in this.

"Robben has a body that every sculptor would rejoice to sculpt. He's worked so hard for that. When he comes here in the morning, he's in the gym, preparing for training. Some others do that too, but Arjen is a role model for all the players in the team."