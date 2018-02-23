Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 0: Hosts end 11-match winless run

Central Coast Mariners ended an 11-match winless run by beating rock-bottom Wellington Phoenix 1-0 in the A-League on Friday.

The Mariners had not won since beating Perth Glory 1-0 on December 3, their third win in four at the time, and they squandered a two-goal lead at Adelaide United last time out.

But there was to be no denying them this time, as Daniel De Silva scored the decisive goal on the stroke of half-time, prodding home Andrew Hoole's cross on the edge of the six-yard box.

Phoenix responded well initially after the break, with Roy Krishna hitting the crossbar from distance, before then finding the side-netting a few minutes later.

But the home side held firm to claim their first victory of 2018, leaving them six points adrift of the play-off places.