Deontay Wilder has warned Luis Ortiz he is "dealing with a monster" and vowed to prove he is the best heavyweight in the world whey they do battle in Brooklyn on March 3.

I am the lion of the jungle - Wilder ready to pounce on Ortiz

Wilder will put his WBC title on the line against the undefeated Cuban at Barclays Center early next month.

The American, also yet to be beaten in his 39 professional fights, was due to face Ortiz last November, but the challenger failed a drugs test.

Wilder said the 38-year-old is lucky to have another chance to step into the ring with him, but plans to give him a lesson.

"This is what I've been waiting on to prove to the world what I've been saying all along, that I am the best heavyweight champion in this era. I am the best heavyweight champion, period, and I'm willing to prove that not only to Luis Ortiz but to the world." said Wilder.

"I think Luis Ortiz is a great fighter and I think this is the biggest fight that could be made at this point in time in boxing. He's been waiting a very long time and here I come, Luiz Ortiz called me his angel because I came along, I took him under my wings, I've blessed him not only once but twice and I can't keep saying that enough.

"I want people to get it in their mind that I could have ran from this fight. I could have chosen any opponent that I wanted to fight on March third, especially when all the other stuff went about, I could have easily gone somewhere else but no, I'm adamant about what I say, I'm confident about what I'm going to do and I'm ready to prove it to the world. So I got the perfect opponent, it's the perfect time, it's the perfect place.

"Somebody's '0', got to go and you all already know what I come to do. I talk my talk to walk my walk. It's going to be up to Luis Ortiz to prove me wrong. He's got an opportunity to be the first Cuban heavyweight champion of the world.

"It sounds good but he got a big task in front of him. He dealing with a monster. He is dealing with a guy with a killer instinct.

"He dealing with a guy that ain't afraid of not one human being on Earth, especially when you get in that jungle and I am the king of the jungle. I am the lion of the jungle. He's never faced nobody with the pedigree with the killer instinct that I have inside of me. He's never faced a guy that wanted to knock his head so clean off his shoulders."