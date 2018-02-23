Jack Wilshere is determined to deliver the EFL Cup for Arsenal on Sunday, as he still holds painful memories of their 2010-11 final defeat to Birmingham City.

Arsenal have 'unfinished business' in EFL Cup after 2011 loss - Wilshere

Arsenal were huge favourites ahead of the Wembley decider seven years ago, but Obafemi Martins' 89th-minute winner - following a mix-up between Wojciech Szczesny and Laurent Koscielny - secured an unlikely Blues win.

Wilshere, who played in that match, is now hoping to go one better against Premier League leaders Manchester City in a competition Arsene Wenger has never won.

"In 2011, we were expected to win and I was convinced we were going to win and come home with silverware," he told Sky Sports.

"I think it helps as you grow up in football. You get more experience in these [situations]. I know we didn't like it, but I think it helped me in my career; it was a horrible feeling.

"We've won at Wembley in the FA Cup and it was the best thing ever. [They are] totally different emotions and we don't want to feel [defeat] again.

"We know that City will be tough, but we also know what it takes to win at Wembley, and we have a fantastic record there. It's a final and anything can happen. We'll be ready.

"Since [the Birmingham game], we haven't really been anywhere near [the final] in this competition. I want to add this trophy to my collection, and almost feel there is some unfinished business because of the 2011 final."

Wilshere was branded "the most over-rated player on the planet" by Roy Keane this week, after captaining a Europa League loss at home to Ostersunds, but the England international says he is pleased with his form after appearing to have finally shaken off his long-term injury problems.

"I'm happy with the way I've been playing and happy to be back," he added. "It was a long road back and I never doubted myself, but it was nice to prove to myself I can fight and get into this team.

"I'm enjoying being back in the first-team fold here. I had a good year at Bournemouth, but the plan was to come back here," he added, referring to last term's loan spell at the Vitality Stadium.