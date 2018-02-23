Winter Olympics 2018: Larocque apologises for silver-medal snub

Jocelyne Larocque has apologised for whipping off her silver medal on the podium following Canada's defeat to the United States in the women's ice hockey final at the Winter Olympics.
A distraught Larocque was criticised after refusing to wear her medal during the ceremony after a dramatic penalty shootout defeat in Pyeongchang on Thursday.
Larocque released a statement through Team Canada on Friday, saying she regrets her actions.
"Please understand this was a moment in time that I truly wish I could take back," said Larocque.
"I take seriously being a role model to young girls and representing our country. My actions did not demonstrate the values our team, myself and my family live and for that I am truly sorry."
Melody Davidson, general manager of Canada's national team programs, said: "She [Larocque] is very remorseful and takes responsibility for her error.
"Emotions run high at the Olympic Games and never more so than in a gold-medal game, but at all times we expect our team to act professionally and demonstrate sound sportsmanship.
"I would like to congratulate the United States on their victory."