McLaren launch new-look MCL33

McLaren on Friday unveiled its new Renault-powered MCL33 car for the 2018 Formula One season.

Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne will be behind the wheel of a papaya orange model with a black halo device.

The MCL33 will be on track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for eight days of pre-season testing next Monday.

Alonso made no secret of his frustration at McLaren's inability to compete powered by Honda engines and the Spaniard is raring to go in a new era for the team.

The two-time Formula One world champion said: "Looking at our new car, I feel incredibly excited – but also apprehensive. I know just how important this car is to the team, and I just hope that it delivers in the way we all want it to.

"If we're able to develop the key strengths of last year's chassis and marry it to an improved Renault power unit, then I think we'll be able to take a step forwards.

"The car certainly looks very neat and well thought-out, and I think the new colour looks really great; really eye-catching.

"I just want to get behind the wheel now."