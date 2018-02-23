Cricket: Ligament damage but no surgery for Lynn

Chris Lynn will not require surgery on his dislocated shoulder but remains a doubt for the Indian Premier League in April.

Ligament damage but no surgery for Lynn

Lynn injured himself while diving in the field during Australia's 19-run Duckworth-Lewis victory in the tri-series final against New Zealand on Wednesday.

He was unable to bat in the triumph and sent for further assessment on his shoulder to understand the extent of his injury.

A stint with Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League was cancelled due to the problem, and his participation with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL remains uncertain.

Scans confirmed Lynn suffered some cartilage and ligament damage in the incident but will not need an operation, instead undergoing "extensive rehabilitation" to try and be fit to play in India.

In a statement, Australian team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said: "Chris has undergone scans which confirmed some of the expected signs of a shoulder dislocation including bleeding in the joint along with some cartilage and ligament damage.

"After consultation with a specialist, at this stage we have confirmed that Chris does not need to undergo stabilisation surgery on his shoulder.

"He will now undergo extensive rehabilitation to give us a better idea of how his shoulder will cope with return to normal function, with a view to being available to play in the IPL and the short-form series in the UK in June.

"We will have a better understanding of how possible this will be in a few weeks, once we know how he is responding to the rehabilitation."