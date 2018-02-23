Michy Batshuayi has alleged that he was subjected to racist chants during Borussia Dortmund's last 32 second leg clash at Atalanta, and the forward took to social media to hit back at the fans involved.

Batshuayi hits back after alleged 'monkey' chants from Atalanta fans

Dortmund moved into the round of 16, with a 1-1 draw in Italy enough to see the Bundesliga side through.

But that didn't stop the 24-year-old from leaving with a bad taste in his mouth after fans of the Serie A side allegedly made monkey noises toward the Belgian throughout the match.

Batshuayi hit back on Twitter after the match.



2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands ... really ?! ‍♂️ hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther ✌

— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 22, 2018



The actions from the Atalanta fans are nothing new.

The club faced sanctions in January after the fans were found to have racially abused Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

In that instance, the Serie A side were forced to play a match behind closed doors.