Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Ostersunds on Thursday was their sixth consecutive home defeat in the knockout rounds of European competition.

Arsenal's dreadful home streak in Europe continues with Ostersunds defeat

Despite the loss, the Gunners managed to advance to the Europa League last 16 via a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Arsenal's 3-0 win in the last-32 first leg was enough to see them past the Swedish side, but the team's home form in Europe will be a continuing concern for Arsene Wenger.

Before dropping into the Europa League this season, the Gunners had been knocked out in the Champions League round of 16 in seven consecutive seasons.

Wenger's side lost the home leg in the previous five seasons, falling to Bayern Munich last season, Barcelona in 2015-16, Monaco in 2014-15, and Bayern again in 2013-14 and 2012-13.

In addition, Ostersunds are the first Swedish side to win an away European match in England since Osters IF beat Tottenham Hotspur in the 1995 Intertoto Cup.

The Gunners will look to reverse their recent home futility in Europe in the last 16 of the Europa League, which begins on March 8.