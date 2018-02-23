Wizards upstage new-look Cavs, Westbrook hits buzzer-beater

The Washington Wizards snapped the Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak in the NBA, while Russell Westbrook was clutch for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cleveland hosted their first home game since they retooled almost half their roster at the NBA trade deadline and expectations were high at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday but the Cavs lost 110-103.

Bradley Beal starred in the absence of team-mate John Wall, scoring 18 points and tallying nine assists for the Wizards.

The Wizards had five players in double figures. Tomas Satoransky and Kelly Oubre Jr. posted 17 points apiece, while Otto Porter Jr. scored 15 and Jodie Meeks added 10.

As for Cleveland, LeBron James put on a show down the stretch, scoring the Cavs' final 14 points to finish with 32 for the game.

Reigning MVP Westbrook hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Thunder a dramatic 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

PORTIS HAS CAREER NIGHT IN BULLS LOSS

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis scored a career-high 38 off the bench in a 116-115 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He shot 15 of 26 from the floor and added eight rebounds. 76ers pair Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid combined for 62 points.

New York Knicks guard Trey Burke poured in 26 points in a 120-113 win over the Orlando Magic.

CARROLL AND NETS STRUGGLE

Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll hit only two of 12 shots from the field (0 for five from three-point territory) and finished with six points in a 111-96 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

This Golden State Warriors' fast break is a thing of beauty, from the outlet pass to the dunk at the other end. The reigning champions topped the Los Angeles Clippers 134-127.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Wizards 110-103 Cleveland Cavaliers



Golden State Warriors 134-127 Los Angeles Clippers



Oklahoma City Thunder 110-107 Sacramento Kings



Philadelphia 76ers 116-115 Chicago Bulls



New York Knicks 120-113 Orlando Magic



Charlotte Hornets 111-96 Brooklyn Nets

BUCKS AT RAPTORS

The Toronto Raptors are scorching hot, winners of seven in a row, and five of those were decided by 20 or more points. The Milwaukee Bucks have gone 5-2 in the seven games that point guard Malcolm Brogdon has been sidelined with a ruptured quad. In his absence, guard Eric Bledsoe has stepped up for Milwaukee, averaging 21.5 points his last six games.